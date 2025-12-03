Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a left hip contusion.
It's the second night of a back-to-back set for the Trail Blazers, so they could exercise caution with Murray. With several Portland players on the injury report, it's possible Caleb Love will be thrust into a significant role against the Cavaliers.
