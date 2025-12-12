Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Joining starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray is starting Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Murray will step into the starting five on a night that Portland is short handed in the frontcourt. Donovan Clingan (lower leg), Robert Williams (illness) and Yang Hansen (face) are all sidelined, opening up opportunities for both Murray and Duop Reath.
