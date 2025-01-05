Murray ended Saturday's 105-102 victory over the Bucks with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes.

Murray saw at least 20 minutes for just the fifth time this season and yet failed to produce anything of note. He has scored double-digits only twice thus far, averaging 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game.