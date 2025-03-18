Now Playing

Murray is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Wizards.

With Toumani Camara out with a calf injury, Murray will join the starting five Monday. It'll be the third start of the season for Murray, who has averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in 24.7 minutes as a starter.

