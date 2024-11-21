Murray totaled four points (2-2 FG) and one steal across four minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Thunder.

Murray is yet to score double-digits this season, managing just four points Wednesday. Despite the Trail Blazers dealing with a few injuries to begin the campaign, Murray has not been able to carve out a consistent role. To this point, he is putting modest averages of 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.