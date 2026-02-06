This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Not playing Friday
Murray (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Murray will miss a 15th consecutive game due to a lumbar strain. His next opportunity to play is Saturday in a rematch against Memphis, though the third-year pro doesn't appear to have a clear timeline for a return.