Murray (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Sacramento.

Murray's absence will extend to seven games due to a lumbar strain. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Heat, though the third-year pro lacks a clear timeline for a return. Murray stepped into a more prominent role in the nine games (eight starts) prior to his injury and averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals over 28.7 minutes per game over that span.