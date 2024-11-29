Murray (chest) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Kings.
Murray is expected to return to action Friday after missing Portland's last two contests with a bruised sternum. If the second-year forward is further upgraded to available, he should operate as a bench option in Portland's forward rotation.
