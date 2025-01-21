Murray is out for Tuesday's game against the Heat with a chest contusion.
With Murray sidelined Tuesday, the Trail Blazers should lean on Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija from the starting lineup. Scoot Henderson appears to be a prime candidate for increased run, while the versatile Dalano Banton could pick up extra minutes from Portland's bench.
