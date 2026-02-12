site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Murray (back) is out for Thursday's game against Utah.
A lumbar strain has left Murray with no timetable for a return. Portland will presumably re-evaluate the forward when it returns from the All-Star break.
