Murray totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Portland is dealing with a ton of injuries, allowing Murray to play an expanded role. That could continue to be the case for the remainder of the season if Murray plays like this, but he's been inconsistent. In his previous outing against Memphis on Saturday, Murray scored two points in 39 minutes.