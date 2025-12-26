site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Probable Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murray (neck) is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
A neck injury shouldn't prevent Murray from playing Friday. He's started three consecutive games amid the absence of Jerami Grant (Achilles), logging at least 28 minutes in each contest.
