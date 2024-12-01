Murray is probable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a sternum bruise.
Murray was active for Friday's matchup against the Knicks after a two-game absence, tallying two points, three rebounds and an assist across 16 minutes off the bench. Even if he's upgraded to available Sunday, Murray shouldn't see enough minutes off the bench to be a factor in most fantasy formats.
