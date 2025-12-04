Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Murray didn't play Wednesday night against the Cavaliers and is iffy for Friday night. Murray is averaging 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 24.8 minutes this season, and if he is unable to play, Caleb Love could see an uptick in minutes.
