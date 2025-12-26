Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Questionable for Friday
Murray is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to neck soreness.
Murray has started the past three games and will likely get the nod again Friday if available since Jerami Grant (Achilles) is still sidelined. In six starts, Murray is averaging 8.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 30.2 minutes.