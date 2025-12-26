default-cbs-image
Murray is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to neck soreness.

Murray has started the past three games and will likely get the nod again Friday if available since Jerami Grant (Achilles) is still sidelined. In six starts, Murray is averaging 8.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 30.2 minutes.

