Murray (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Murray hasn't played since Jan. 5 due to a lumbar strain, though he appears to be nearing a return to action and was a full participant in Thursday's practice, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland. Through 34 regular-season outings (11 starts), he has averaged 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.