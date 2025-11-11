Murray had three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 115-112 loss to Orlando.

Murray's role backing up Toumani Camara is established, as he has logged at least 18 minutes in every game he's played so far, but his production has been inconsistent, leading to season averages of 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks. Murray has been an integral piece to making Portland's defense among one of the best this season, but needs to step it up on the offensive end, as he has been shooting a measly 21.4 percent from the three-point line and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.