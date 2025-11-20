Murray produced nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls.

Murray logged a season-high 35 minutes, continuing to play a sizeable role for the injured Trail Blazers. After starting the previous game, he shifted to the bench but was able to contribute across all the major categories. Despite the opportunity, Murray simply doesn't have enough upside to warrant fantasy attention outside of deeper formats.