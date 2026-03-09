Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Sees 16 minutes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds over 16 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 victory over Indiana.
Murray returned from a two-game absence Sunday after battling an illness. The Trail Blazers are getting healthier, and Murray may be a fringe rotation player most nights.
