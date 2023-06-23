Murray was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 23rd pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Murray was a standout junior for Iowa, improving tremendously from his first two seasons. He averaged 20.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals, earning himself a spot on the First Team All-Big 10. The twin brother of Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings, Kris could potentially have a lot of opportunities in Portland's forward rotation as Nassir Little, Cam Reddish and Matisse Thybulle are all restricted free agents, while Jerami Grant is an unrestricted free agent.