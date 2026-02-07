site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Sitting out Saturday
Murray (back) will not play Saturday against Memphis.
Murray will miss a 16th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. He's questionable at best for Monday's game against the 76ers.
