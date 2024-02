Murray is starting Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Murray has come off the bench in his first 29 appearances in the NBA, and he's been an inconsistent part of the rotation recently. However, he'll draw the start during Sunday's matchup since Malcolm Brogdon (knee) and Jerami Grant (back) have been ruled out. Murray has played at least 20 minutes in five appearances this year, averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 24.4 minutes per game.