Murray tallied eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Nuggets.

While picking up his first career NBA start in place of the injured Jerami Grant (back), Murray took a back seat on the offensive end behind higher-usage players such as Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton, but he did well to make an impact on the other end of the court with three total defensive counters. In spite of the move to the top unit, Murray's playing time was still somewhat suppressed, and that's likely to remain the case even if Grant misses additional contests. The Trail Blazers are off until Thursday's matchup with the Pistons, so Grant will have several days to fully heal up from the back issue.