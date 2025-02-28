Now Playing

Murray will start in Friday's game against Brooklyn, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The second-year forward will get the start with Jerami Grant (knee) on the shelf. Murray has received inconsistent playing time of late, and over his last five outings (one start), he has averaged 4.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per contest.

