Murray will start in Friday's game against Brooklyn, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The second-year forward will get the start with Jerami Grant (knee) on the shelf. Murray has received inconsistent playing time of late, and over his last five outings (one start), he has averaged 4.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Not starting vs. Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Active and starting•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Won't go vs. Denver•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Questionable to face Denver•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Set to play Friday•