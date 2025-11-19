Murray is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's tilt with Phoenix.

Murray will get his first start of the season with Jerami Grant (illness) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan. Murray could see plenty of shots falling his way with Portland banged up, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer in deep leagues.