Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Still out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Miami.
Murray will miss an eighth straight game due to a lumbar strain. The third year forward doesn't have an established timetable for return, and he can likely be viewed as doubtful for Friday's matchup with Toronto.
