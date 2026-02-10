This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Still sidelined
Murray (back) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Murray has been sidelined since Jan. 5 due to a back strain, and he'll remain out Wednesday. It's unclear when he'll be back in action, or if he's nearing a return. His next chance to play will come Thursday at Utah.