The Trail Blazers exercised the 2026-27 team option on Murray's contract Tuesday, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

The 2023 first-rounder may not have a significant role on tap for the start of the 2025-26 season, but Portland values the versatility he offers as a depth option. Murray averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.1 minutes per game over 69 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.