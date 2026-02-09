Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (back) is out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Murray will miss a 17th straight game due to a back injury. He remains without a timetable for return, but his next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
