Murray (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Murray will be sidelined due to a bruised sternum. The 24-year-old has averaged 13.6 minutes per game off the bench in 16 regular-season appearances, meaning Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Murray sidelined.
