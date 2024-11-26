Share Video

Murray (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Murray will be sidelined due to a bruised sternum. The 24-year-old has averaged 13.6 minutes per game off the bench in 16 regular-season appearances, meaning Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Murray sidelined.

