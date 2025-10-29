Murray (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Murray was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday morning due to illness, and he'll sit out the contest. The third-year wing has averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 21.8 minutes per game in 2025-26. His absence should open up more minutes for Matisse Thybulle and Rayan Rupert. His next chance to play will come Friday against Denver