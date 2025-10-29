Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Murray was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday morning due to illness, and he'll sit out the contest. The third-year wing has averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 21.8 minutes per game in 2025-26. His absence should open up more minutes for Matisse Thybulle and Rayan Rupert. His next chance to play will come Friday against Denver
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Team option picked up•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Scores 12 points from bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Posts first double-double in finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Promoted to starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Drops season-high 18 points•