Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (back) will not play Wednesday against the Rockets.
Murray was previously listed as doubtful, so this is an expected update. With Jerami Grant (Achilles) out as well, the Trail Blazers could give utility man Sidy Cissoko some extra minutes against Houston.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Hanging on to starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Back in starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Won't start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Available Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Iffy to face Oklahoma City•