Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Won't start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray won't start against the Thunder on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old forward had started each of his last five appearances before missing Monday's win over Dallas due to a right quadriceps contusion, though he'll slide to the second unit in favor of Sidy Cissoko on Wednesday. In 22 games off the bench this season, Murray has averaged 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.1 minutes per game.
