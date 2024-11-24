Murray is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a bruised sternum.
Murray has played at least 14 minutes off the bench in three of the Blazers' last five games, but he is now questionable to play Monday. If he's unable to suit up, Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert would be candidates to see increased minutes off the bench.
