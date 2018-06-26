Wiltjer will join the Blazers' summer league entry, the Spokesman-Review reports.

The Portland native spent time with the Clippers' summer league team last summer and secured a training camp invite with the Raptors before being waived prior to the regular season. Wiltjer went on to spend most of the year with Olympiacos in Greece, where he averaged 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in less than 15 minutes per game. Two seasons ago, Wiltjer saw limited action for the Rockets, but his NBA future hit a bit of a snag when he was included as salary filler in the Chris Paul trade.