Nance (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Thunder, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Nance suffered his knee injury early in January and it seems that the forward is finally nearing his return. After missing the Trail Blazers' last 15 games, Nance could see limited action behind Robert Covington if he is able to play. Portland plays Milwaukee on Saturday, so if Nance is unable to play Friday he could be available for the second end of the back-to-back.