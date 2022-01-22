Nance (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Nance will be sidelined for a ninth straight game due to right knee inflammation. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Larry Nance: Will sit again Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Larry Nance: Out again Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Larry Nance: Won't play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Larry Nance: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Larry Nance: Out again Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Larry Nance: No structural damage in knee•