Smith signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

An undrafted free agent, Smith will take his chance in Portland and will attempt to impress the front office enough in camp to lay claim to one of the team's two two-way contracts. Smith compiled 8.7 points, 3.7 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals over 20.8 minutes per game in his lone season with Gonzaga in 2022-23.