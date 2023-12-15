Brogdon (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Brogdon missed the past two games for Portland, though there's no word of any restrictions for his return to action. However, coach Chauncey Billups said he intends to bring Brogdon off the bench Thursday, so Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe are expected to run most of the offense.
