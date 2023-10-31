Brogdon logged 21 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 99-91 victory over Toronto.

The veteran guard has looked very comfortable in his role as the leader of Portland's second unit, popping for at least 18 points in four straight games to begin the season. Brogdon has seen extra minutes since Anfernee Simons (thumb) went down in the Trail Blazers' opener, and as long as the 30-year-old can stay healthy himself, his usage should allow him to continue his productive run.