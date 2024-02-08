Brogdon (knee) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Brogdon missed Sunday's game against Denver with a right knee contusion, but he'll be good to go for Thursday's tilt. With Scoot Henderson (foot) questionable, Brogdon could be forced to play an even larger role against Detroit.
