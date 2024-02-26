The Trail Blazers announced Monday that Brogdon (elbow) is making good progress in his recovery and will continue to ramp up with an anticipated return to action.
Brogdon hasn't played since Feb. 2. His official status for Tuesday's game against the Heat should be released Monday night, but it sounds like the veteran will need a few days to regain his conditioning before returning to game action.
