Brogdon and Robert Williams were traded to Portland by Boston on Sunday in exchange for Jrue Holiday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brogdon's tumultuous offseason with Boston officially ends with a departure. Brogdon was nearly traded to the Clippers this summer as part of a package deal for Kristaps Porzingis, but the point guard's ongoing shoulder issue forced Los Angeles out of the deal. It appeared the Celtics and Brogdon were both content moving forward with their partnership to start training camp, making the deal quite surprising. The Trail Blazers are excited with their current backcourt rotation, which is expected to be led by rookie first-round pick Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons, so the 30-year-old Brogdon profiles as a veteran backup. It's also possible Brogdon is dealt again, as he currently doesn't fit Portland's rebuilding roster and could help the Trail Blazers obtain more assets for the future.