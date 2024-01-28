Brogdon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Brogdon missed the Trail Blazers last game with a bruised right knee and is at risk of missing a second straight tilt. If he ends up sidelined, Scoot Henderson (quad) and Anfernee Simons (ribs) would be in line for more ball-handling duties.
