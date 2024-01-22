Brogdon racked up 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 134-110 loss to the Lakers.

Brogdon led all players in Sunday's contest in assists while posting team-high marks in rebounds and steals and ending as the long Portland player with 20 or more points in a blowout loss. Brogdon has tallied at least 20 points in 10 games this season, posting 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in four outings.