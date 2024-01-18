Brogdon supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 105-103 win over the Nets.

Brogdon returned to action after missing two of the previous three games due to rest and a groin injury, tallying 16 points in 30 minutes. As long as Brogdon remains in Portland, he is likely to be in and out of the rotation the rest of the way. He has value on the nights he plays but if you are looking for a reliable guard option, he may not be the right choice for you.