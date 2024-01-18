Brogdon will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Brogdon has missed two of the last three games for rest and a groin injury, but he'll play and start Wednesday's tilt. In 16 starts this season, Brogdon is averaging 17.1 points, 6.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
