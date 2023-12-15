Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official siteBrogdon (knee) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl reports.

Barring any setbacks in warmups, coach Chauncey Billups said the plan is to have Brogdon and Deandre Ayton (knee) both play. However, Brogdon will come off the bench if he does get the green light, so it's clear that Billups wants Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe to run the show.