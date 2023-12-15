Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official siteBrogdon (knee) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl reports.
Barring any setbacks in warmups, coach Chauncey Billups said the plan is to have Brogdon and Deandre Ayton (knee) both play. However, Brogdon will come off the bench if he does get the green light, so it's clear that Billups wants Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe to run the show.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable against Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Considered day-to-day•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Wednesday•