Brogdon amassed 18 points (7-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Bucks.

Brogdon parked Portland offensively, handing out a team-high assist total while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds and ending two boards short of a triple-double. Brogdon set a season-high in assists and has recorded 10 or more dimes on three occasions this season. He has finished with at least 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in three contests this year.