Brogdon (hamstring/rest) wasn't listed on Portland's injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the Jazz.

Brogdon returned to action Tuesday following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury and posted 19 points (6-14 FG), five assists and one rebound in 25 minutes. It was presumed the reigning Sixth Man of the Year would be sidelined or limited during the second half of a back-to-back set, but it appears he'll be full go Wednesday. If Scoot Henderson (ankle) makes his return, Brogdon may come off the bench after starting Tuesday's loss to Orlando.